Industry and trade sector masters modern technologies

Success in research According to the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the industry and trade sector has focused on coordination between scientific and technological research agencies and businesses. Many research projects have been applied successfully, meeting domestic demand, improving the rate of local content, increasing productivity and competitiveness and yielding high economic efficiency. The Son La Hydropower Plant is a telling example of this trend. Specifically, hydraulic engineering equipment was designed and manufactured with total volume of about 43,000 tonnes, of which domestic units undertook over 27,000 tonnes, accounting for more than 62 percent of total value of equipment. Super-sized and super-heavy equipment, hydraulic control systems with lifting capacity of 700 tonnes and pressure pipes with a diameter of up to 7.5m posed challenges for domestic units in design and manufacturing. However, research agencies proved their ability to master the relevant technologies and are now fully capable of implementing larger hydropower plants. In terms of electrical equipment, businesses have been able to design and manufacture 5MW motors and 500kV transformers with quality equivalent to the same types of products from Europe. In particular, domestically manufactured motors are of higher quality and enjoy greater… Read full this story

