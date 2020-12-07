In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase. A survey by Kantar WorldPanel found that Vietnam’s spending on FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) saw a 2-digit growth rate in the first four months of 2020, especially in urban areas. However, a 1-digit growth rate will return when the pandemic is over. Among mini marts, Bach Hoa Xanh saw a growth rate of 70 percent, Vinmart+ 86 percent and Satrafoods 10 percent. As for online shopping, the number of transactions via Facebook increased by 126 percent, Shopee 102 percent and Tiki 69 percent. Among supermarkets and hypermarkets, Co-op reported a 16 percent growth rate, and Big C 60 percent. Among mini marts, Bach Hoa Xanh saw a growth rate of 70 percent, Vinmart+ 86 percent and Satrafoods 10 percent. As for online shopping, the number of transactions via Facebook increased by 126 percent, Shopee 102 percent and Tiki 69 percent. Long-term necessities such as shampoo, toothpaste, and dishwashing liquid will return to what they used to be. Non-essential products such as cosmetics, alcoholic beverages and perfumes will recover slowly. At least 82… Read full this story

