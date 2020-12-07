How an agile approach will help companies thrive

By Asilah Azil – Associate partner in Singapore McKinsey & Company, Bruce Delteil – Partner based in Hanoi McKinsey & Company They can start by making changes to the way their companies work and interact with customers if they hope to remain competitive through this period and after. They can also draw inspiration from the experience of companies around the world that have navigated the uncertain environment of the crisis and captured opportunities that have emerged. Agile methods are already established in the business world. McKinsey’s research with Harvard Business School into the performance of more than 50 companies during this time across various sectors unsurprisingly showed that agile companies reacted faster and better than their non-agile peers to the challenge. Interestingly, we observed that many companies are achieving similar performance gains as a result of the changes COVID-19 is forcing them to make to the way they interact with their customers, even though these changes were unplanned and implemented in reaction to the crisis. It turns out that companies that thrived in this “survival minimum” mode knowingly or otherwise borrowed a number of tactics from the agile playbook, especially through the rapid adoption of new technology and ways of… Read full this story

