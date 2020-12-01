High level of overseas remittances shows confidence in Vietnam’s economy

The amount of overseas remittances, or ‘kieu hoi’ as called by Vietnamese, continues to increase, which shows that people see great business opportunities in the country.

The World Bank estimated that kieu hoi may reach $16.7 billion in 2019, an increase of 4.6 percent compared with 2018. This was the third consecutive year that Vietnam was ranked among the top 10 kieu hoi recepients.

The wave of young Viet Kieu returning to Vietnam to make investments and develop startups has also helped increase kieu hoi.

