High level of overseas remittances shows confidence in Vietnam’s economy

The amount of overseas remittances, or ‘kieu hoi’ as called by Vietnamese, continues to increase, which shows that people see great business opportunities in the country.
The World Bank estimated that kieu hoi may reach $16.7 billion in 2019, an increase of 4.6 percent compared with 2018. This was the third consecutive year that Vietnam was ranked among the top 10 kieu hoi recepients.
|The amount of overseas remittances, or ‘kieu hoi’ as called by Vietnamese, continues to increase, which shows that people see great business opportunities in the country.
The wave of young Viet Kieu returning to Vietnam to make investments and develop startups has also helped increase kieu hoi.
Chi Mai
Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?
With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.
Monthly remittances exceed earnings of low-income VN households by 10 times
As global remittances hit record highs, a new report by UniTeller of low-income adults in Vietnam reveals the value of monthly remittances from family and friends working abroad now averages ten times of the monthly incomes of recipients.
- Nevada State Bank’s Annual Survey of Small Business Leaders Shows Confidence in Economy at Record High
- Conclusions of the Fifth Meeting of the African Union High Level Committee on Libya, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 17 April 2018
- J P Nadda chairs high level review meeting on Leprosy and TB
- Health Minister chairs high level review meeting on control of vector borne diseases
- 2017’s overseas remittances inflow could decelerate
- U.S. Consumers More Confident in Economy
- Home/ Asia-PacificBeijing, Tokyo voice support for free trade amid high-level talks
- Africa: Tana High-Level Forum On Peace, Security in Africa Opens
- Ilham Aliyev meets Gen.Scaparrotti; Baku hosts high-level meeting of Russian, NATO generals [UPDATE]
- Overseas Remittance Projected at over US$4Bln