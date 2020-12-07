Vinhomes to officially launch the Zenpark – the Japanese spirit in the heart of Vinhomes Ocean ParkVinID achieved the highest level PCI DSS international security certificationHDBank to further support customers affected by pandemic: vice chairwomanAbbott retains Viet Nam’s Best Place to Work award in healthcareSeABank – Build trust with safety principles Amid the quiet movements in the real estate market, luxury offices for lease in the centre of Hà Nội are witnessing a high rental rate. This trend is forecast to continue at the end of this year and in 2021 when foreign businesses flock to Viet Nam. High ‘resistance’ in the pandemic Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the growth data of the real estate sector, the market for office leasing has shown its ability to cope well with the fluctuations of the economy. According to reports from real estate market research organisations, the office-for-lease segment has benefited from the post-COVID-19 upheaval. CBRE once stated that flexible working spaces in the central areas were expanding rapidly thanks to the needs of corporate tenants who want to cut down on fixed office rental costs with an aim to enhance adaptability to any economic fluctuation that may occur. The Savills report also pointed out that Grade… Read full this story

High-end offices for lease flourish against market backdrop have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.