Other News HCMC stimulates consumption ahead of Tet By Le Hoang Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,19:00 (GMT+7) HCMC stimulates consumption ahead of Tet By Le Hoang Customers visit a booth at the Consumption Promotion Fair 2020, which is aimed at stimulating consumption ahead of the Tet holiday – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – The HCMC Center of Supporting Industries Development under the municipal Department of Industry and Trade on December 29 launched a consumption promotion fair at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in District 11 in cooperation with Thien Viet Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC, to stimulate consumption ahead of the Tet holiday. The Consumption Promotion Fair 2020, which is set to wrap up on January 3, attracted 230 enterprises showcasing their consumer goods at 380 booths. A variety of high quality products at promotional prices were showcased, comprising food from many parts of the country, textiles, footwear, cosmetics, handicrafts and machines. Apart from catering to the shopping demand of HCMC residents and customers in some neighboring provinces, the fair is also aimed at contributing to the city’s economic growth and popularizing Vietnamese goods among local consumers, according to the organizer. The fair was expected to provide an opportunity for firms to introduce their products… Read full this story

HCMC stimulates consumption ahead of Tet have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.