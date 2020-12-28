Infrastructure HCMC spends VND354 billion to rebuild rehabilitation hospital The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,18:30 (GMT+7) HCMC spends VND354 billion to rebuild rehabilitation hospitalThe Saigon Times Representatives make a symbolic gesture at the groundbreaking ceremony of the HCMC Hospital for Rehabilitation and Treatment of Occupational Diseases – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Health this morning, December 28, held a groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild the HCMC Hospital for Rehabilitation and Treatment of Occupational Diseases, which is set to require some VND354 billion. The hospital, which is located at 313 Au Duong Lan Street in Ward 2 of District 8, will cover over 26,000 square meters and comprise eight floors and a basement. It is scheduled to be put into service in June 2022. Dr. Pham Minh Hoang, deputy director of the hospital, said that the Grade-1 hospital is a center for rehabilitation and treatment of spinal cord injuries. Over the past few years, the hospital has faced an overload of inpatients and outpatients, so expanding its scale is necessary to meet the demand from patients and further develop the health sector in the city, said Hoang. Besides, Hoang said that rebuilding the hospital is one of the key projects for the… Read full this story
