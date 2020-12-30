Infrastructure HCMC installs huge pipeline to enhance water supply The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,18:48 (GMT+7) HCMC installs huge pipeline to enhance water supplyThe Saigon Times A worker operates a water pumping station. A huge pipeline with a diameter of 1,500 millimeters from Binh Tan District to HCMC’s outlying district of Binh Chanh is under construction – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A huge pipeline with a diameter of 1,500 millimeters from Binh Tan District to HCMC’s outlying district of Binh Chanh is under construction to enhance the city’s water supply to the western part. Following the city People’s Council’s resolution, Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco) has started work on the pipeline project benefiting the western part, Tuoi Tre Online reported. This outlying area of the city was earlier being supplied water by Cho Lon Water Supply JSC through a 300-mm pipeline. Due to the weak water supply at the end of the network, residents there failed to get good service. Based on the installation of the grade-1 pipeline, two grade 2 and 3 pipelines running from HCMC to the other neighboring province of Long An will be quickly developed, contributing to addressing the salinity intrusion problem in the Mekong Delta region. The installation of… Read full this story

