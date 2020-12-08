HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic. Illustrative image At the Co.opmart Nhieu Loc in District 3, the prices of pork and beef were reduced by 10-20%. A kilo of grounded pork is sold at VND153,000 and the Australian pork sold at VND259,000 (USD11) to VND280,000 a kilo. Many fish prices had price cut by 15%. A litre of cooking oil costs VND24,000 (USD1) to VND25,000 and instant noodles cost just VND1,000-2,000 a pack. Pham Quynh Trang from District 10 said since June, her salary has dropped by 20-30% so every expense must be tightened. “Seeing discount prices for meat and fish makes me relieved. We want to save as much as we can no matter what,” she said. Do Quoc Huy, marketing director of Saigon Co.op said they had prepared a large number of goods for the retail system so customers don’t have to worry about food shortage for their daily meals. “We have worked with hundreds of suppliers and partners on the discount plan for August. The top priority for discount programme is fresh food,” he said. Go! and BigC supermarket chains also offer discount programmes for… Read full this story

