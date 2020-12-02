HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020

Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.

Ho Chi Minh City FC footballers

The game started with Ho Chi Minh City FC dominating the early exchanges with centre forward Balde putting the away side ahead after 11th minutes.

This was met by an instant reply from the home team however as Ikechukwu headed the ball past Vietnamese goalkeeper Thanh Thang four minutes later before Yangon United FC surprisingly went ahead in the 19th minute through Maung Win.

Going a goal down prompted head coach Chung Hae-soung to make some tactical changes and substituted Balde for Xuan Nam, who made his presence in the tie felt by setting up Cong Phuong who equalised the scores at 2-2 in the 42nd minute.

The second half saw the Vietnamese football club initiate plenty of attacks but were unable to find a breakthrough, with the hot weather hindering the players.

As a result, the score remained 2-2 until full time.

In Group G’s other match, Quang Ninh Coal FC suffered a 4-1 defeat to Bali United FC in their opening match of the AFC Cup 2020.

The Vietnamese side were at a disadvantage early on as Jamaican striker Fagan of Quang Ninh Coal FC received a red card in the fourth minute.

With a man down, Quang Ninh Coal FC fought to open the scoring in the 20th minute, before changing to an ultra-defensive formation.

This was not enough as hosts Bali United FC played attacking football throughout the second half, scoring four goals through Spasojević, Paulo Sergio, and Platje.

Quang Ninh Coal FC are scheduled to play Ceres Negros of the Philippines away from home in a fortnight with Fagan set to be suspended for match. VOV

