Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central province of Ha Tinh have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. The bustling atmosphere covers the Cua Sot fishing port in Loc Ha District whenever fishing boats are tied up to the wharf. Traders are always ready to buy fresh shrimps, anchovies and cuttlefishes. The baskets full of seafood during the early weeks of spring promises a bumper fishing season for the local fishermen. The batches of fresh tiny shrimps Plenty basket of fish that were caught at the sea. Traders buying seafood for markets A basket of anchovies A basket of fresh skates and cuttlefishes Fishermen collecting fishes at Cua Sot port Fishermen preparing nets and tools for their next fishing trip Loads of ice are transferred to boats as their preparation for their fishing trip. Seafood are sold at many markets, meeting the demands of Ha Tinh Province’s people. Dang Khoa (Nhan Dan) A glimpse of a rustic fishing village in Thua Thien-Hue Visitors to Vinh Thanh beach in Phu Vang district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will be struck by the area’s clear blue water and the peaceful life… Read full this story

Ha Tinh fishermen go out to sea after Tet holiday have 326 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.