Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis. VinCommerce, which runs VinMart and VinMart+ chains, has sent letters to landlords that provide premises, asking to reduce the rent by 50 percent. Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis. However, unlike VinCommerce, The Gioi Di Dong’s shops bearing The Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh brands had to close temporarily during the social distancing campaign because the shops provide home appliances and hi-tech products, not essential goods. The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the retail sales of goods and services in Vietnam $214 billion in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 percent over the previous year. Chi Mai HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly. Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019 Many M&A deals in the retail market were made in 2019, but unlike previous years, Vietnamese groups ‘conducted the choir’.

