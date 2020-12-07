FrieslandCampina’s call to action for development drive

One of the company’s key strategies is aimed to improve the lives of farmers in the country through effective community assistance FrieslandCampina’s purpose of “nourishing by nature”, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, stands for better nutrition for the world and good living for farmers, now and for generations to come. The company’s sustainability development initiatives are being guided by its corporate purpose and by its mission for Vietnam to leap forward and reach higher, focusing on three strategic areas. The first strategic area is education and development of nutrition for Vietnamese children. In Vietnam, the company has carried out the Den Dom Dom Study Promotion Programme and Drink-Move-Be Strong campaign at schools, benefiting millions of children across the country over the last 25 years. To continue on with the success, the group’s Dutch Lady brand has signed with the Ministry of Education and Training a five-year agreement worth VND55 billion ($2.4 million) of investment. Under the agreement, it will help improve primary school students’ awareness of nutrients and physical health; set up 1,250 booths to disseminate information, and build playgrounds for 65 schools. More than 1.5 million students at 1,500 primary schools… Read full this story

