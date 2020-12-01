Four Vietnamese representatives listed in Top 125 of Timeless Beauty rankings

Vietnamese beauties Hoang Thuy, Luong Thuy Linh, Tuong San, and Ngoc Chau have all been named in the Top 125 of the Timeless Beauty rankings as voted on by prestigious global beauty website Missosology.

The Top 125 were chosen from the contestants who made the semi-finals of each of the five renowned global pageants, including Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss Earth, Miss International, and Miss Supranational. 2018 was a landmark year for Vietnamese beauty as H’Hen Nie became the first Vietnamese representative to win the Timeless Beauty award.

This year’s list marks the first time that the nation has managed to get four entrants to make the Top 125 list of the Timeless Beauty rankings. Representing the nation on the list is Hoang Thuy who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Universe 2019. The 28-year-old girl was quickly dubbed as “Miss Fashion” at the contest as she brings nine suitcases with her for the 10-day Miss Universe pageant.

Luong Thuy Linh also makes the list after securing a spot in the Top 12 of Miss World. The girl from Cao Bang province also won a place in the Top 10 of the Beauty with a Purpose segment.

Ngoc Chau is also featured after achieving the remarkable feat of winning Miss Supranational Asia 2019. As a result of her win she made it to the main pageant where she finished among the Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2019.

Tuong San makes the Top 125 of the Timeless Beauty rankings after finishing in the Top 8 of Miss International. She also secured a win in the best national costume sub-title before finishing among the Top 10 in the pageant’s best evening gown sub-category.

Missosology/VOV