Foreigners savour tranquil scenery of villages in Mai Chau

A number of the villages scattered throughout Mai Chau district in the northern province of Hoa Binh boast stunning natural landscapes which provides visitors with a great experience. A group of tourists from Europe and Australia take part in a tour of Mai Chau in early February. Amalia Rontziokos, a teacher from Australia, says she has kept updated on information regarding the novel coronavirus (nCoV), adding that both the people and government of Vietnam have done a good job in initiating preventive measures aimed at combatting the epidemic Guests to Mai Chau are able to enjoy its tranquil and peaceful atmosphere Tourists take a stroll through the fields whilst watching farmers go about their daily jobs Local farmers tend to their work Foreign tourists take bikes as a way of exploring the area’s indigenous culture Pom Coong village is blessed with spectacular views Tourists enjoying paddling boats down Pia stream Each of the guests enjoy drinking local alcohol Whilst many also sample some of the region’s delicacies Tourists take in some of the traditional songs and dances performed by the indigenous people A local owner of a homestay in Mai Hich village states that the majority of visitors come from… Read full this story

