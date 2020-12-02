Foreign futsal players to compete in Vietnam

National futsal tournaments may welcome foreign players in the coming seasons, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The national futsal tournaments are expected see foreign players in the next seasons. Photo vov.vn

VFF officials met with long time partners the Voice of Vietnam and HDBank on Monday to map out their plans for 2020-22.

One of their key issues was to allow foreign players to join local clubs with a view to improving the quality of domestic tournaments as well lift them at international competitions.

VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan said the national futsal movement had strongly grown recently, but still needed a kick to reach a higher level and become more professional.

“We need to think about allowing clubs to recruit foreigners who will increase the quality of both local players and tournaments,” said Tuan.

“Their presence will strengthen clubs’ at regional and continental events. As a result, the quality of the national team will also improve,” he said.

This year the national championships will be held in late March while the national cup will be held in November. VNS

