Face masks in demand amongst Hanoians to prevent spread of nCoV

At Dong Xuan Knitting stores throughout Hanoi, crowds of people have been seen queueing up in recent days as they try to purchase face masks to combat the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.

Customers have to endure a long wait as they line up at a Dong Xuan Knitting shop on Ngo Thi Nham street.

Face masks are now in such high demand in the capital that many people wait for hours to make their purchase.

A man passes the time by reading a newspaper as he waits to be served.

As a result of an insufficient supply of face masks, each customer is only permitted to buy fives face masks at a time when shopping at a Dong Xuan Knitting store

One pack contains five antibacterial cloth masks

After enduring a long wait to buy their face masks, customers show their relief after finally making their purchase

A sign containing information about the quantity and design of the face masks is put up to aid customers.

Queues become so long that people line up on the sidewalk as they wait to enter Dong Xuan Knitting shop on Minh Khai street

The staff provide service to 100 customers waiting in line

The number of people wanting to make a purchase causes a long wait

According to a staff between 5,000 and 10,000 masks are sold each day. Despite this huge output they are still unable to meet the demands of shoppers

A local resident says he was forced to line up for over an hour to buy five face masks for his family. The reason he chose to shop at Dong Xuan Knitting shop is because of their reasonable price and guarantee on quality

VOV

