Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day

America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off. The US has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. Figures from Johns Hopkins University show 2,108 people died in the past 24 hours while there are now more than half a million confirmed infections. The US could soon surpass Italy as the country with the most coronavirus deaths worldwide. But experts on the White House Covid-19 task force say the outbreak is starting to level off across the US. Dr Deborah Birx said there were good signs the outbreak was stabilising, but cautioned: “As encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak.” President Donald Trump also said he expects the US to see a lower death toll than the initial predictions of 100,000 fatalities, adding: “We’re seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives”. In other developments: The World Health Organization chief warned that lifting lockdown measures too early could spark a “deadly resurgence” in infection Brazil became the first country in the southern hemisphere to surpass 1,000 deaths with coronavirus Turkey ordered a 48-hour… Read full this story
