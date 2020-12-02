Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020

HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Photo: AFC

In the list the AFC have ranked the Vietnamese player in first position.

Cong Phuong has a rich history of playing for Vietnam at various levels, including U19s, U23s, the Olympic side, and the senior national team over the course of several years. However, the AFC Cup 2020 will represent the first time that he has played in a continental competition for his club side.

“The 25-year-old forward has enjoyed spells in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Belgium in recent times, but it is with Vietnam’s national team that he has truly been able to display his talent.

As part of the side that finished runners-up at the AFC U23 Championship in China back in 2018, Cong Phuong has since gone on to score in both Vietnam’s triumphant 2018 AFF Cup campaign and in their quarter-final tie at the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE last year,” the AFC article states.

The AFC also points out his strengths, “While pace is one of his key weapons, Cong Phuong is also excellent with the ball at his feet and at bringing others into play. His acquisition undoubtedly makes Ho Chi Minh City a stronger outfit ahead of their first foray into the AFC Cup.”

In their first fixture of the competition, Ho Chi Minh City FC are scheduled to face Yangon Utd FC away in Thuwunna, Myanmar, at 4pm on December 11.

Alongside Cong Phuong the AFC have also included five other talents in their list, including Ilija Spasojevic of Indonesia’s Bali Utd FC, Than Paing of Yangon Utd FC in Myanmar, Stephan Schrock of Ceres Nergos FC in the Philippines, Befolo Mbarga of Cambodia’s Preah Khan Reach Rieng FC, and Stipe Plazivat of Houngang Utd FC in Singapore. VOV

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virus Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)’s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.