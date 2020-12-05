Climate change: Study pours cold water on oil company net zero claims

Doubt is cast on claims fossil fuel companies are curbing their CO2 in line with net zero targets. Claims by oil and gas companies that they are curbing their carbon emissions in line with net zero targets are overstated, according to a new review. The independent analysis of six large European corporations acknowledges they have taken big steps on CO2 recently. In April, Shell became the latest to announce ambitious plans to be at net zero for operational emissions by 2050. But the authors say none of the companies are yet aligned with the 1.5C temperature goal. The research has been carried out by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), an investor-led group which investigates how companies are preparing for the move to a low-carbon economy. Going net zero means removing as many emissions as are produced. TPI found that the relationship between the oil and gas industry and climate change has evolved rapidly over the last three years. In Europe, in 2017, no European company had set targets to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy it supplied. Today, all six companies assessed by the analysis have targets and plans. Over the last six months, say the authors of the report, climate… Read full this story

