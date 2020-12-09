Children’s books by famed late author reprinted

Three books for children by late author Vo Quang of Quang Nam Province, a leading writer of contemporary literature between the 1940s and 1960s, have been reprinted by the Kim Đồng Publishing House. Themes of friendship, love and dreams, with highlights about Vietnamese culture and lifestyle, are featured in children’s books by the late author Vo Quang, a leading writer of contemporary literature. His books have been reprinted by the Kim Đồng Publishing House to celebrate the author’s 100th birthday anniversary. — Photo courtesy of the publisher The publication celebrates the author’s 100th birthday anniversary. The books include Những Truyện Hay Viết Cho Thiếu Nhi Của Võ Quảng (The Best Stories for Children by Vo Quang), Quê Nội (Fatherland) and Truyện Đồng Thoại Võ Quảng (Stories of Animals by Vo Quang), which were selected from many of the writer’s books. All of the books feature the themes of friendship, love and dreams, with highlights about Vietnamese culture and lifestyle. The natural world, animals and plants are also featured. The novel Quê Nội was first published by Kim Đồng Publishing House in 1974. It tells the story of Cục, a boy from Quang Nam’s Hoa Phuoc Village, the writer’s homeland, who lives during the nation’s August Revolutionary period in 1945. The work is in praise of patriotism, bravery and honesty. Urban life, love… Read full this story

