Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee suspended from work

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Decision 1223/QD-TTg said the suspension is made to serve the investigation into Chung’s involvement in some legal cases. The duration of the suspension is 90 days, effective from the date of the issuance of the decision. The same day, the Politburo decided to suspend Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee and Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duc Chung from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board. Chung, who is a member of the Party Central Committee, has also been suspended from his position as Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee. The decision is made to serve the investigation of the official’s involvement in a number of legal cases. Suspension of Hanoi Chairman linked with three legal cases According to the Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo, the first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co Ltd, the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related… Read full this story

