Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban rail project starts 20-day trial run

The section of Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban railway project running on Nguyễn Trãi Street, Hà Nội on Saturday, during the 20-day trial run December 12-31. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — The long-delayed Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban rail project, the first metro in Hà Nội, entered a 20-day whole-system trial run on Saturday. At 5am on Saturday morning, the first train left Cát Linh station. Another train also left Yên Nghĩa station in the outlying district of Hà Đông at about the same time. Nine trains of the project's total of 13 are to be used in the trial, with the wait for a train at any station set at about 6-7 minutes, which might be shortened to 2-3 minutes during rush hours, according to the Hà Nội Metro One Member Company Limited (HMC). There will be about 287 train trips per day, the company said. Each train has four carriages and a capacity of 900 people, with a designed speed of 80km/h and a speed during commercial runs of about 35km/h. The company said it has mobilised all of its 700 officials and workers and employees to work on the line during the trial, with safety, technical maintenance and security.

