Businesses complain about harassment from the press

When asked if reporters were threatening their businesses in order to receive advertising in their newspapers, a number of businesspeople said there “have been numerous such cases”. T, the media executive of a large private corporation, showed VietNamNet reporters a message on his mobile phone, which had been sent that day. Nguyen Tri Thuc from Tap Chi Cong San The common trick used by reporters is that they say they know a lot of information which may be disadvantageous to the company, and if the company wants to ‘settle the problem’ it needs to ‘have a working session’ with ‘our leaders’. The final purpose of the meetings is to obtain contracts from the company. However, he refused to sign the contract. “If we had signed it, more and more reporters would come and ask the same thing,” he explained. When asked why he did not report the cases to the police, T said it would be better for the company to ‘keep silent’, because ‘while the grass grows, the horse starves’.‘Black patron’Businesses fear press agencies A press agency is like a family, if the parents are decent, love their children, have real responsibility for their children, the children will always… Read full this story

