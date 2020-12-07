Business association helps Thai firms tap Vietnam potentials

TBA Chairwoman Saranya Skontanarak TBA Chairwoman Saranya Skontanarak says that over the two decades that the association has functioned in Vietnam, it has become much more than a gathering club as Vietnam’s growth is reflected in the growing Thai business community. She said TBA is a bridge that connects people and businesses with each other and with authorities, facilitating the passing of knowledge and experience. What would you say are the major steps taken by TBA in the last 20 years to bring more Thai companies to Vietnam and to link the businesses of both countries? We participate in trade and investment programs with other organizations like the VCCI and other state agencies, aiming to facilitate the activities of the Thai private sector in Vietnam. We also cooperate with entities like the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries who reach out to us for help with their Vietnam engagements. TBA works alongside government agencies doing their part to promote business between the two countries, sharing our experiences, tips and lessons learned to help companies overcome hurdles in their trade and investment activities. We also advise companies and individuals on maintaining sound operations in Vietnam, on following… Read full this story

