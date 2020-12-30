Environment BCG Energy inaugurates solar farm in Mekong Delta The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) BCG Energy inaugurates solar farm in Mekong DeltaThe Saigon Times Delegates conduct a symbolic gesture at the inauguration ceremony for the VNECO Vinh Long solar farm project today, December 30, in Vinh Long Province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BAMBOO CAPITAL GROUP HCMC – BCG Energy JSC inaugurated the VNECO Vinh Long solar farm project, whose capacity is 49.3 MW, in Trung Nghia Commune, Vung Liem District of Vinh Long Province today, December 30, as part of the province’s power development plan for the 2016-2025 period, with a vision toward 2035. The solar farm covers an area of 49.7 hectares, with a total investment of VND1.15 trillion. The subsidiary of Bamboo Capital Group broke ground on this project on November 6 this year. Until now, the construction of the sizeable solar power project became the fastest ever one to be completed in Vietnam. Once put into operation, the facility will generate some 70 million kW per year, equivalent to the amount of electricity provided for 26,000 households, as well as a reduction of 19,000 tons of carbon dioxide. The VNECO Vinh Long solar farm is expected to initiate… Read full this story

