Bayer and NHCS to set up Center of Excellence for Explorative Cardiovascular Studies

Bayer and NHCS will collaborate on forming a better understanding of cardiovascular diseases in Asian patients (Photo: Freepik) Bayer and National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) will establish a Center of Excellence for Explorative Cardiovascular Studies with the aim of boosting patient-centricity in research and development (R&D) and improving treatment outcomes in cardiovascular disease (CVD) management. Combining NHCS‘ vast experience in managing Asian CVD patients and clinical research and Bayer’s expertise in pharmaceutical R&D, the centre will generate and integrate high-quality patient data into early clinical research which will allow the better understanding of the underlying biology of CVDs. The results could potentially lead to future targeted therapies to address unmet medical needs in defined patient populations. Bayer will contribute S$5.4 million ($4.1)towards the set up of the centre. The Asia-Pacific accounts for more than half of the world’s CVD burden, which is projected to rise with the region’s ageing trends. In Singapore alone, 17 people die from CVDs every day, with about one out of three deaths due to heart diseases or stroke. Despite this high unmet need, there is a lack of understanding of the causes and consequences of co-morbidities, disease onset/progression, and treatment outcomes in Asian CVD patients. Current R&D… Read full this story

