Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City’s labourers have their burdens shared

The COVID-19 pandemic has had enormous impacts on the labour market in Vietnam and being in one of the main economic hubs of the country, labourers in HCM City are suffering greatly. A worker in HCM City’s District 5 receives a present given by local trade union for labourers affected by COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vu Hundreds of thousands of workers in HCM City, both from official and non-official economic sectors, have lost their jobs permanently or temporarily. Hoang Thi Thao Ly, a freelance worker in HCM City, has been struggling to make ends meet since her drinks shop in Ben Thanh Market was closed due to a declining number of customers. Her savings soon ran out as they were spent on her family’s expenses during this difficult time. Her son decided to drop out of classes at university to work at a local publishing house to help the family. At the age of 50, Ly decided to look for another job although she knows it won’t be easy, especially as employers in the service sector are streamlining personnel and struggling to survive. “The only job I can find now is working as a part-time domestic helper,” she said. At a younger… Read full this story

