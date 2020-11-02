VN Finance Ministry urged to amend out-of-date personal income tax law

The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.

Experts have once again urged amending the PIT Law, saying that the out-of-date law is discouraging talents and affecting the nation’s competitiveness.

As for the 13th-month salary, the laws don’t mention this salary and it is considered a kind of bonus that enterprises offer to workers under agreements between employers and employees in labor contracts.

