VN farm produce prices plummet amid oversupply, impact of Covid-19

Booth avocado, the specialty of Dak Lak province, is now selling at VND10,000-20,000 per kilogram, and the price of passion fruit has also fallen dramatically. * Khoai Sam (Smallanthus sonchifolius) is a famous specialty grown mostly in the northern province of Lao Cai. The leaves of the plants are used to cook soup, or boiled as a kind of vegetable, while khoai sam bulb is used as a precious medicine. Khoai Sam (Smallanthus sonchifolius) Khoai Sam looks like a sweet potato, but it has white or light yellow flesh. It has a fragrance like gingeng. Khoai Sam is sold at only VND25,000-35,000 per kilogram in Hanoi. * Booth avocado is listed among the most expensive fruits in Vietnam, and it is called the fruit for the rich with the average selling price of VND100,000 per kilogram. However, the fruit, which is the specialty of the Central Highlands provinces, is witnessing dramatic price falls. Gardeners can sell the avocado at VND10,000-12,000 per kilogram only. In HCM City, it is selling at VND25,000-35,000 per kilogram. The owner of a fruit shop at Ba Chieu Market said as farmers have rushed to grow this type of avocado, the prices have been decreasing in…

