Vintage flea market and workshops at Saigon Outcast

The outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host “Sài Gòn Vintage Fair” featuring a flea market and workshops on November 28. — Photo courtesy of the organiser’s Facebook page The outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host “Sài Gòn Vintage Fair” featuring a flea market and workshops on November 28. The market will sell clothes, bags, and accessories in vintage style, along with natural and handmade lipsticks, perfumes, scented candles, crystals and accessories. Homemade bakery, pots, plants and board games will also be included. The event will offer workshops on making lipstick and perfume with natural ingredients, as well as Christmas decorations with traditional Vietnamese materials. The event will be open from 10am to 7pm at 188/1 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng Street in District 2. Entrance is free. VNS
