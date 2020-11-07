Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to 3.5 billion USD due to pandemic

This number is only 48.6 percent of 2019’s value of 7.2 billion USD. At the press meeting The pandemic continues to rage and has enormous impact on the global market, taking its toll on the global M&A market. Data by MergerMarket showed both deal volume and value declined in the first half of this year, with 6,938 deals worth 901.6 million USD, down 32 percent in volume and 53 percent in value year-on-year. Speaking at the press meeting on November 5 to introduce the M&A Vietnam Forum 2020, Le Trong Minh, editor-in-chief of Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper and head of the organising committee, said Vietnam’s M&A market is entering a new stage – the new normal – which can see new opportunities. After more than a decade of strong growth with thousands of transactions and total value of nearly 50 billion USD, M&A activities have proven an efficient channel of raising capital, contributing to Vietnam’s economic restructuring and State-owned enterprises equitisation process. However, Vietnam is emerging as a safe and attractive investment destination after successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and many opportunities open up, Minh said, emphasising the possible movements of capital out of big but unsafe markets. The M&A… Read full this story

