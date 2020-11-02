Vietnam works with developed countries to deploy 5G

Both Viettel and Vingroup have stated they will commercialize 5G telecom devices by 2020.
If the plan occurs, Vietnam will find its name on the world map of a few countries capable of manufacturing 5G telecom devices.
Of 131 mobile network operators which are deploying 5G, three are in Vietnam. There are still no standards and official frequency for 5G in the world. It is expected that standards will be set up in 2020.
Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipment
Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.
Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technology
As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises have officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap.
