Vietnam shares COVID-19 response experience at G20 meeting

A Vietnamese Minister on September 10 introduced practical measures the government has taken to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting. Attending the meeting, Vietnamese Labour Minister Dao Ngoc Dung says the Vietnamese government has been taking measures to support businesses and people in weathering the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: nhandan.com.vn) The government of Vietnam has introduced several relief packages and it will continue to offer additional similar packages to help businesses weather the COVID-19 storm, while at the same time supporting those in difficulty, Dung said, adding that part of the packages will be focused on skill training and re-training for employees. Dung went on to say that thanks to the Government’s drastic measures along with efforts by businesses and employees, Vietnam’s economy is forecast to maintain a positive growth rate in 2020. According to the Vietnamese minister, the challenges posed by COVID-19 are global, which therefore require global commitments and efforts. He expressed hope the commitments outlined in the G20 Ministerial Declaration will chart a course for each country, based on its requirements and available resources, to make appropriate labour decisions to overcome this difficult period. Dung also introduced highlights… Read full this story
