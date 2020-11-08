Vietnam’s LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu. For many years, Vietnam’s energy sources have mostly come from fossil fuels such as gas, petroleum, coal and hydropower. However, the sources of energy are becoming exhausted and Vietnam has begun importing coal for thermopower plants. Illustrative image Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential. The two most valuable projects signed at the Vietnam Energy Forum 2020 were both in the LNG sector. One of the projects was Chan May LNG, capitalized at $6 billion, and the other was the gas-fired power project in Ca Na of Ninh Thuan province, capitalized at $3.85 billion. Translated by Mai Chi VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future…. Read full this story

