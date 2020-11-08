Vietnam’s IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work. In terms of employees’ expectation in the complicated situation of Covid-19, 39% of surveyed respondents want their company to work on solutions to similar crises in the future, according to the latest survey conducted by Adecco Vietnam. IT employees expect to work on solution for crises similar to Covid-19. Photo: VEN Going digital is imperative The survey, which most of the respondents are at manager or director level, working in multinational company in Vietnam, shows that 46% of them prefer companies to provide constant update on business performance and upcoming plan. IT investment and digital working are also highlighted in the survey to facilitate the digital future of work. According to the survey, the biggest challenges that businesses face during Covid-19 time are remote working such as autonomous work and virtual communication and the unprecedented changes in business plan, work processes and schedules. A rapid response approach will ensure that workers have the digital infrastructure and knowledge required to work remotely and upskill themselves during this potential second wave of the pandemic. Regular, helpful and transparent communications are also crucial to navigating in… Read full this story

