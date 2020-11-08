Vietnam marks 25th anniversary of ASEAN partnership

For ASEAN, accepting Vietnam as its seventh member helped speed up the expansion of the bloc, eventually to all the 10 regional countries, thus consolidating peace and stability in a region that has special geo-political and geo-economic importance as a link between the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said Vietnam had made great strides forward, adopting policies of “more friends, less enemies”, diversification and multi-lateralization of international relations, and “shifting from confrontation to dialogue”. Vietnam has gradually affirmed itself as an integral part of ASEAN and the Southeast Asian region, attached its development to that of ASEAN, and strove to shoulder the bloc’s work. Joining ASEAN has helped Vietnam with its extensive and intensive international integration and pooling resources to serve development. The country has actively engaged in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). These have enabled it to push ahead with reforms, expand markets, increase exports, and attract investment and official development assistance (ODA), through which it… Read full this story

