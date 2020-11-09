Vietnam Airlines resumes int’l flights from September 18

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume international flights by conducting one-way flights linking Vietnam and Japan from September 18, following suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline’s representative said on September 11 that flights aim to meet demand of Vietnamese passengers travelling to Japan for study and work. Accordingly, flights will depart from Hanoi for Tokyo at 11:45pm on September 18, 25, 30 and leave Ho Chi Minh City at 0am on September 30, using Boeing 787 – the largest wide-body and most modern aircraft of the carrier. The airline is building a plan to resume flights to the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Laos and Cambodia in the near future. Earlier from June, Vietnam Airlines conducted several one-way flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Seoul in the RoK and Frankfurt in Germany. Many of its aircraft were also upgraded to carry cargo instead of passengers to help it through the pandemic crisis. Vietnam Airlines increases flights from/to Da Nang Vietnam Airlines will gradually increase flights from/to the central city of Da Nang as COVID-19 outbreaks have been brought under control nationwide, said a representative of the airline. Between now and September 15, the airline will run two… Read full this story

