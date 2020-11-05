Environmentally friendly fertilizers Over the last several decades, the overuse of chemical fertilizers has spoiled the balance of nutrients for plants, increasing disease and reducing yields. Its impacts have resulted in a decline in quality of soil and plants, and air and water pollution, seriously affecting the environment. Therefore, the production and use of environmentally friendly fertilizers are a current concern. Some countries with advanced agriculture, such as the US, Italy, Spain, Japan, India and Chinese Taipei have conducted research and produced new-generation fertilizers manufactured by nanotechnology, microbiological and enzymatic technology; inorganic fertilizers manufactured by new technologies; fertilizers processed from natural organic materials; and biological fertilizers with high vitality. Vietnam, a major agricultural exporter, is catching up with these trends. VADFCO fertilizers are produced with heat technology and without chemicals, making them environmentally friendly and suitable for high-tech and organic agricultural production. Fused phosphate fertilizers contain 15-19 percent of P2O5 in addition to other essential nutrients for plants including lime, magnesium oxide, silica, and micronutrients such as boron, manganese, copper, carbon monoxide, zinc and iron. Nutrients account for about 97 percent of all Van Dien fertilizer products. Fused phosphate fertilizers, in general, and VADFCO products, in particular, do not dissolve… Read full this story

VADFCO fertilizer products nutritious for plants and soil have 319 words, post on ven.vn at November 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.