US, Vietnam mark milestone of ties

The US supports Vietnam in overcoming the consequences of war Growing turnover Vietnam-US relations have made considerable strides, with economics, trade, and investment being priority areas and driving forces for bilateral relations. According to US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Vietnam is one of America's fastest growing markets worldwide. The average export-import growth rate of the two countries during the 2010-2019 period reached more than 16 percent per year. The US continued to be Vietnam's biggest export market in the first 11 months of 2019 with export revenue of US$55.6 billion, up 27.9 percent compared to a year ago. Garments and textiles led Vietnam's exports to the US, with an estimated turnover of US$15 billion in 2019, accounting for 45.2 percent of total turnover of Vietnam's exports of garments and textiles. Vietnam's imports from the US reached an estimated US$12 billion in 2019. US companies are interested in exports of agricultural products, foodstuffs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Vietnamese market in order to contribute to balancing trade between the two countries. In terms of investment, US companies have poured more than US$9.2 billion into Vietnam, ranking 11th among the countries and territories investing in the country.

