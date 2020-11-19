Tourism Tourism departments collaborate to attract domestic, MICE tourists at VITM Hanoi 2020 By Nhan Tam Thursday, Nov 19, 2020,13:51 (GMT+7) Tourism departments collaborate to attract domestic, MICE tourists at VITM Hanoi 2020 By Nhan Tam With beaches and tourist attractions, the central region wants to lure domestic tourists and MICE tours – PHOTO: VNA DANANG – The Danang Tourism Department in collaboration with the tourism departments of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Binh Provinces is hosting the “4 localities, 1 destination” booth at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Hanoi 2020 from November 18 to 21, wherein guests can learn about various promotion programs. In addition to the Thua Thien Hue – Danang – Quang Nam tourism stimulation alliance program, the booth also has on offer products and services by businesses in the region. Highlights at the booth comprise combo packages, including airfares and stays at luxury beach resorts, apart from attractive MICE and wedding tours. These programs meet requirements such as “Serving in accordance with the epidemic safety guidance” and “Standard service – High quality – Added value of experience”. A tourist can buy the three-day and two-night combo package worth VND2.49 million, including two nights at a five-star resort and… Read full this story

