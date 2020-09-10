Tịnh Tâm Lake reopened to visitors

A bamboo and timber structure spans over the Tịnh Tâm Lake. The former royal palace garden now opens for visitors after one year of restoration and redecoration. Photo courtesy of Thừa Thiên-Huế newspaper THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ – Tịnh Tâm Lake, known as the Royal Palace Garden of the Nguyễn Dynasty, in Huế City has resumed hosting visitors after a year of restoration and repairs. The lake and classic architecture were left in ruin for years due to bad weather and wartime, while household wastewater from local residents had polluted the lake. The managing board of the site said the lake and old buildings on the two artificial islands – Phương Trượng and Bồng Lai – were recovered to the original designs from previous centuries, while water pollution was improved. A timber and bamboo structure bridge was built to help tourists access Phương Trượng artificial Island, the board said. The rectangular 1,500m perimeter lake was used to grow lotus and create tranquil scenery for the garden complex for royal families. Gastronomers in Huế used to aromatise green tea in lotus through the night before collecting it very early the next morning. Tea with lotus flavour was a popular drink among royalty. The lake, which… Read full this story
