Social organizations propose to stop licensing new coal-fired thermopower projects

Since the government is pursuing a consistent policy not to sacrifice the environment for economic development, coal-fired thermopower projects will no longer be developed.
An alliance of social and professional organizations in the fields of rights health, environment, energy and legal rights on December 30, 2019 released a joint statement on the building of coal-fired thermopower plants in the Vietnamese territory.
Third will be enforcement of the provisions stipulated in the 2013 Constitution and related documents on grassroots democracy in consulting with people and organizations representing people in the implementation of energy projects.
Kim Chi
Coal-fired power blamed for poor air quality: experts
Experts have accused coal-fired power plants of causing air pollution in Hanoi, noting that they are emitting fine dust during operations. But operators of such plants have rejected the claim, according to local media.
Reducing investment in coal-fired power plants recommended to save Vietnam’s environment
LNG could replace coal in the power sector at a higher cost but would cause less pollution.
