Goods transported to flood-hit areas. As many as 190 packages of household necessities and 100 packages of water purification tablets worth over VND 200 million were sent to Quang Binh, while similar goods worth more than 250 million VND were transported to Quang Tri and goods worth VND 300 million, and VND 150 million were offered to Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Nam. On October 14, a mission of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, led by its Vice President Tran Quoc Hung presented essential goods to people in Thua Thien – Hue province. Earlier, the organization gave 600 boxes of household goods and 300,000 Aquatab water purification tablets to the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Quang Nam. The total aid package costs nearly VND 500 million. So far, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has offered goods worth nearly VND 2 billion in total to flood-hit people in the central provinces. The same day, the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee called on organizations, businesses, and people to provide more support to flood-hit people in the central provinces. The appeal for support lasts till December 12, 2020. Translated by Lam Anh

Red Cross Society supports victims of flood have 255 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.