Real estate market forecast to be soft in 2020

The real estate market was stagnant in 2019 and it will continue to be soft in 2020, when many businesses and contractors are expected to go bankrupt because of the lack of projects.
Meanwhile, commercial banks have tightened lending to fund real estate projects.
Meanwhile, Handico 5’s managers think that affordable houses located in the areas with connected infrastructure will still be attractive and lead the real estate market in 2020.
Thanh Mai
Big shot investors in real estate M&A push
Vietnam’s real estate market is currently one of the most attractive in Southeast Asia, with many opportunities for domestic real estate developers to find partners and investors in the form of mergers and acquisitions.
HCM City real estate developers request help to resume projects
Many real estate developers in Ho Chi Minh City are facing stagnation in hundreds of projects due to insufficient legal paperwork.
