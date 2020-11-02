Real estate market forecast to be soft in 2020

The real estate market was stagnant in 2019 and it will continue to be soft in 2020, when many businesses and contractors are expected to go bankrupt because of the lack of projects.

Meanwhile, commercial banks have tightened lending to fund real estate projects.

Meanwhile, Handico 5’s managers think that affordable houses located in the areas with connected infrastructure will still be attractive and lead the real estate market in 2020.

Thanh Mai

