OVs donate to support flood-hit people in Central region

According to Khoi, the SCOV and OVs around the world have been donating money to assist people in the Central region who were severely affected by storm consequences, in response to the call of the Party, State and VFF. Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Dang Minh Khoi (second from left) presents the the donation of the Overseas Vietnamese community in Poland to leader of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Since October 20, OVs in Thailand, the Czech Republic, Cambodia, Laos, Germany, Australia, Hungary, the US, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Poland have handed over nearly VND 11.9 billion and KRW 3.86 million to the VFF to support flood-hit people. In addition, many individuals and groups also donated over VND 15.5 billion through the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee. Khoi affirmed that the practical and timely activity showed the noble gratitude of the OVs towards their homeland while promoting the beautiful national tradition “To protect and help one another in times of distress”. Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man received the financial support of the OVs and thanked them for their noble deed. Translated by Minh Anh

