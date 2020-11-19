Oman marks 50th National Day with renewed renaissance and high ambitions

On November 18, the Sultanate of Oman marks its 50th National Day anniversary under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, who was chosen by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, as the Sultan of Oman, due to (what the late Sultan perceived as) traits that qualified him to shoulder the responsibility. And January 11 was a virtually unforgettable day in Omani history, as the Sultanate surprised the whole world with a smooth transition of power. Within a short span of ten months, His Majesty Sultan Haitham was able to make many achievements. He restructured the State’s Administrative Apparatus to keep pace with Oman Vision 2040 which were drawn out by all segments of society under his patronage, and the participants determined the future goals and economic, social and cultural approaches for a more verdant phase of development. His Majesty the Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. Photo courtesy of the embassy His Majesty the Sultan’s attention to the people was crystalised in the way he tackled the coronavirus pandemic by giving an order to form a Supreme Committee to find scopes to deal with the virus. The Committee, headed by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, has… Read full this story

