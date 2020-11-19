The Maison Marou free chocolate tasting class is open for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis. Photo from Maison Marou Fanpage HÀ NỘI – Chocolatier Maison Marou invites all chocoholics on a flavour journey of Vietnamese single-origin chocolate. The free chocolate tasting class will take place at 3pm, on Saturday and Sunday. During the tasting event, that lasts from 45 minutes to one hour, with chocolate experts, attendees will have opportunity to learn everything they want to know about chocolate, and then taste what makes Marou chocolate special. The event is opened for everyone on the first-come-first-serve basis, no reservation needed at the venue on Thợ Nhuộm Street. VNS
- PHT Power Rankings: Early look at 2020 NHL free agent class
- The best free strategy games for PC
- SARAH VINE: How could No10 let free school meals turn into a dog's dinner?
- Odisha will provide free smartphones to all families in 'Swabhiman Anchal' region: CM Patnaik
- Walmart Free Thanksgiving Dinner: How to Get a Free Turkey, Gravy and More
- Portland State Bans Student from Class for Saying ‘Snowflake,’ then Reverses Course
- London university that boasts of being one of the most diverse in the UK failed one year to admit a single white working class student, shows document
- CBSE Class 12 topper loses only one mark
- Students without test results not allowed to attend classes
- Tories in turmoil over Marcus Rashford's free school meals drive as MPs spark outrage and Downing Street refuses to back down - but poll shows 71% of voters support the footballer's campaign
Maison Marou free chocolate tasting class have 244 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.