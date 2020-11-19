The Maison Marou free chocolate tasting class is open for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis. Photo from Maison Marou Fanpage HÀ NỘI – Chocolatier Maison Marou invites all chocoholics on a flavour journey of Vietnamese single-origin chocolate. The free chocolate tasting class will take place at 3pm, on Saturday and Sunday. During the tasting event, that lasts from 45 minutes to one hour, with chocolate experts, attendees will have opportunity to learn everything they want to know about chocolate, and then taste what makes Marou chocolate special. The event is opened for everyone on the first-come-first-serve basis, no reservation needed at the venue on Thợ Nhuộm Street. VNS

