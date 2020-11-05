Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 11

No new COVID-19 case reported on May 11 morning Doctors at Kim Son district’s General Hospital in northern Ninh Binh province bid farewell to a recovered patient. No new COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam on May 11 morning, marking 25 straight days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The country’s tally remains at 288, including 148 imported cases who had been quarantined upon arrival, and 140 infected within the community. Of the patients, 241 have recovered while the remainder are being treated or under health monitoring at six medical facilities. Among them, six patients have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 that cases the acute respiratory disease once and 14 negative twice or more. Only 27 patients still test positive for the novel coronavirus. The British pilot, known as Patient No. 91 who is being treated at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, is still in critical condition. Doctors from top hospitals in Vietnam held a telemedicine conference on May 10 to discuss a lung transplant for the patient. They proposed moving him to Cho Ray Hospital for intensive care and lung transplant consideration. Vietnam brings… Read full this story

