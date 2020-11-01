JTI Vietnam Commits to Community Investment

To launch their program, on December 05th 2019, on the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, JTI Vietnam, together with their two distributors An Phuc Thinh and Thien Hai, organized their first project – Visiting and giving nearly 170 humanitarian reliefs to the elderly at Thien An Nursing Home (93 No. 8 Street, Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc District, Ho Chi Minh City).

Thien An Nursing Home was established in 1993 and is currently the home for more than 120 elderly people with no family or relatives. Deeply sympathizing with their physical and spiritual deficiency, JTI Vietnam has called for the support from all employees with the motto “Sharing is caring”. JTI Vietnam also matched every fundraising. More than 170 humanitarian reliefs including powdered milk, gruel, condensed milk and a special Christmas lunch have been organized for Thien An community.

“Having been operating in Vietnam for 20 years, in addition to our business goals, JTI always commits to sustainability and our responsibilities to the community, the society on our way to development. Our sustainability strategy, with 4 focus areas including Products & Services, People, Supply Chain, Regulatory Environment, is critical to our business. Therefore, in JTI, sustainable decisions are no longer about options and choices. They determine the long-term viability of our business,” says Mautone Corrado, General Manager of JTI Vietnam.

“With regard to Community Investment strategy in our focus area on People, in many of the 130 countries where we operate, JTI strives to improve quality of life for local communities in a sustainable manner by actively supporting local governments reduce poverty and preventing or resolving disasters, because we believe that these vulnerable groups deserve a better life, and because we care for our people. Therefore, JTI will continue implementing more volunteer activities in 2020,” he added.

JTI Vietnam is planning more meaningful programs for their Community Investment strategy with a view to reaching their targets of supporting 600 beneficiaries, achieving 220 volunteer hours by 2020 and become carbon neutral.

Huong Nguyen